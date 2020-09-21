January 30th, 1944 - September 17th, 2020
At Andrews of Stratford on Thursday, September 17, 2020 of Thomas (Tom) Norman Trenton, Charlottetown, age 76 years. Beloved husband of Linda (Collin). Loving father of Marcus Trenton (Shannon) and Victoria Trenton. Very proud grandfather of his first grandchild Sophia LeClerc Trenton. Also survived by his brothers of Phillip, James (Jim) and his sister Dorothy. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Sophia (Lulu) Trenton. Tom enjoyed a full and satisfying career as a professor of Sociology at U.P.E.I. for many years. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service will be held by request. Memorial donations may be made online to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
