THOMSON, Shirley Mildred Peacefully, surrounded by family, at the South Shore Villa, Crapaud on Wednesday, Oct.16, 2019, of Shirley Mildred Thomson, formerly of North Tryon, age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Bertram Joseph Thomson. Loving mother of Brian (Cheryl) Thomson, Dawn (Ted) MacFadyen, Nancy (Bill) MacFadyen and Paul (Karen) Thomson. Nannie to Andrea (Peter) Connick, Scott MacFadyen, Joseph Thomson (Shannon), Julie Thomson, Michael (Danielle) MacFadyen, Daniel (Crystal) MacFadyen and Nicole (Len) MacRae. Special great grandmother of Nicolas, Jessie, Spencer, Amy, Lillian, Emily, Audrey, Margaret, Wyatt, Finley, Marin and Henry. Sister of Arthur (Adele) Thomas, Cheryl (Donnie) Judson and Fay (Merrill) Oatway; Sister-in-law of Millie McEachern, Phyllis Fleigher, Joyce Campbell, Elizabeth (Alger) Cutcliffe and Raymond Thomson. Predeceased by sister, Gail (Thomas) Terry and brother-in-law Pat Terry. Resting at Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud, with visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2 - 5 pm. Funeral service from the North Tryon Presbyterian Church, Sunday at 1:30 pm . Interment to follow in the Church cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of South Shore Villa for loving and caring for our Mom over the past years. Flowers gratefully declined. NO SCENTS please. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to North Tryon Presbyterian Church or Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.dawsonfh.com
