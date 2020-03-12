Tracey Hubley

HUBLEY, Tracey Joan
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Tracey Joan Hubley of Ottawa, Ontario, on March 5, 2020. Tracey leaves her partner, Woody Phanor, mother Roberta, and younger sister, Tammy (Richard Little). Tracey was the devoted aunt of Nichelle “Gidge” (Janice), Makayla “Makee B”(Kendra) and Kassandra “Kricket", and cherished great aunt of Silas, loving niece of Bill and Norma MacPhee and The Honourable Libbe Hubley, and cousins, Rebecca Jean, Robyn, Brendan, Susan, Allan, Jennifer, Florence and lovingly called Aunt Tracey by Sadie. TJ was predeceased by her loving father, Alan Hubley, grand-parents Leon and Gladys MacPhee, and Amos and Helen Hubley, uncle Richard Hubley and cousin, Amos.
Tracey spent her childhood in Montague, PEI. She obtained the Canada Cord in Guiding, was a member of the Confederation Girls’ Choir, was president of her high school student council, and excelled in many sports. In 1985, Tracey skipped the P.E.I. provincial junior women’s curling team. Tracey completed her degree at the University of Prince Edward Island in 1988 and left shortly thereafter to start her career in Ottawa. On Parliament Hill, Tracey first worked as a Special Assistant to MPs, and later as a trade and procurement specialist for various Federal cabinet ministers. Tracey eventually left “the Hill”, joining the world of government relations in 1997. Tracey became president of Summa Strategies Canada in February, 2005. There were no limits to Tracey’s abilities in the boardroom or at the negotiating table. Tracey was a pioneer in a heavily male-dominated industry, and proved time and again to be among the very best in the business. Clients from around the world relied on her strategic counsel and her ability to get things done. She mentored many and was a role model for young people entering the industry, especially young women.
Tracey loved dogs! Tracey and her canine companion, Briar – like Cyrus and Castor before him – enjoyed long walks and talks with the dog park community she helped build. A true daughter of Prince Edward Island, Tracey always viewed Ottawa as a temporary stop, despite living in the city for three decades. A return to the Island, especially to the red cottage, was always restorative and brought a sense of peace and comfort. She had just completed plans for her retirement later this year, making her return to PEI imminent, and her untimely passing even more tragic. She leaves behind a legacy of loyalty, strength and love, a tight-knit family and a large circle of friends who were honored to be part of her life. Her sense of humor, magnetic presence and historic laugh will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Funeral service for Tracey will be held in Charlottetown, PEI at the Belvedere Funeral Home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kings County Hospital Foundation or the Kingswood Centre (Inclusions East). A Celebration of Life will take place in Ottawa at a later date to be announced. www.belvederefh.com
