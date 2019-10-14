TRAINOR, Frances Joyce (Dolly)(nee Doyle) October 16, 1928 – October 09, 2019 Peacefully surrounded by her family Frances left us to join husband Louis and children James and Christine. Frances leaves behind her children, Cathy, Pat (Darlene) and Donna, Grand daughters Miranda, Nicci, Sarah, Angela, Jamilyn and Franki, Great grand children Cadie, Brandon, Mika, Adrianna, Max, Julliett and Delilah, Sisters Beverly LeBlanc and Janet (Russell) Pickard, Sisters-in-law Theresa Ferguson and Beverly Doyle and brother-in-law Bobby Smith as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Louis, son James and daughter Christine, Parents Frank and Elizabeth (McDonald) Doyle, Brothers and sisters Jack, Earl, Wilbur, Amby and Linus Doyle, Susan Coyle, Thelma Carmichael, Margaret Asprey and Bettylou Smith. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 1:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
