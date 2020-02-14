Trudy Myer

MYER, Trudy 1925-2020 Trudy grew up in New York City, Staten Island and Manhattan. She graduated from Hunter College in NYC, and went on to earn a Masters at Purdue University in Indiana in Organic Chemistry. She then worked at the National Laboratories in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and later taught at the University Of Oregon in Eugene where she met and married Bill Myer. They made stops in San Francisco; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; Alliance, Ohio, and finally Hope River, PEI. Trudy was liberal-minded; a tireless reader; a passionate gardener; an intrepid walker; a movie enthusiast who never passed up an invitation to City Cinema and a warm friend to all those who knew her. Trudy was predeceased by her husband Bill (1916-1996), and by her youngest daughter Cate (1959-2009). She is survived by her children: Nick, Paul and Laura, and grandchildren: Brigid, Matt, Hannah, Thomas and Daniel, and great grandchildren: Emily and Diana. Many thanks to all those who took such good care of Trudy in her final years.
