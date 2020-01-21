JEWELL, V. Blanche At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Thursday January 16, 2020 V. Blanche Jewell of Summerside, aged 98 years, departed to meet her Lord and Savior. Born in Mount Tryon on April 22, 1921 Daughter of the late Roy and Florence (Bell) MacDonald. Wife of the late J. Davis Jewell. Mother of Carroll (Pete) Kohler and Beth (Ivan) MacKenzie. Grandmother of Krista (Richard) Bosede and Kandace Remley. Great-grandmother of Caden MacKenzie. Sister of Jennie Mayhew (late Earl); Dorothy Jewell (late Fred); Ethel MacDonald; Wanda Lord and Dianne (Garnet) Stewart. Sister-in-law of Mae MacDonald and Barb MacDonald. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Verna (Victor) McKenna; brothers Preston (Cora), Hensley, Garnet (Jean), Alfred, John, Hollis (Lorraine), Lloyd (Marion) and Carl MacDonald and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lloyd (Ruby) Jewell, Alice Muttart Moase (Morley Muttart and Carl Moase), Etta (Prowse) Gardiner, Hazel (Keith) Dennis, Horace (Dot) Jewell and Fred Jewell. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 3:30 p.m. Interment later in the Crapaud Gospel Hall Cemetery. If so desired contributions may be made to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or Diabetes Canada. www.davisonfh.com
