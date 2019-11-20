CLOW, Velma The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Monday, November 18, 2019, of Velma Clow, of Summerside, aged 92 years. Born in Spring Valley, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Marion (Connick) Brennan. Survived by her children Daphne Connolly, Marlene (Chuck) Snider, Beverley White, Nancy Lyle, Dale (Friend Holly Arsenault), Kevin (Jacinta Gray), Wendy (Ellis) Orli, Kimberley (Mark) MacAdam, Donald (Arlene), Pam (Paul) Kelly, Marvin (Carolyn) and Lisa (Doug) Simpson; grandchildren Melanie (Brian), Chip (Nzovwa), Daniel (Tatijana), Aaron (Christina), Adam, Lori (Jeff), Chelsea (Shawn), Anthony, Matthew (Katelynn), Taylor, Asia, Breanna, Chloe, Landon, Kiana, Kennedy, Jaida and Brennan; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers-in-law Jerry Guevremont and Jim Jenkins; sisters-in-law Stella Brennan and Eunice Cudmore; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Roland “Kayo” Clow; sons-in-law Richard Connolly and Garth Lyle; daughter-in-law Karen Praught; brothers Johnny, Lorne, Alfred (Patricia), Eric and Leon Brennan; sisters Irene (John) Adams, Louise Guevremont, Rilla Jenkins and Lena Brennan in infancy. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Friday, then to St. Paul's Church, Summerside, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Paul's Cemetery. Visiting hours Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
