MACKENZIE, Vera (Rodd) After a life well lived, our dear mother passed away peacefully at age 92 on Sunday, January 26th, 2020, at Whisperwood Villa. She was the daughter of the late Oliver and Jean Nunn. Predeceased by her husbands Stirling Rodd and Gordon MacKenzie and by her siblings Vesta Horne (Mev) and Reginald Nunn (Lorna). Lovingly missed by her son Donald Rodd (Debbie) and daughter Carole (Gord) and grandchildren Jennifer Rodd (Ryan Little), Alison Simser (Nic), Ashley Tompkins, Christopher Tompkins (Emily), Tara Tompkins (Robbie Chouinard) and great grandson Dawson Little. And by her MacKenzie family: Lowell (Gail), Brian and grandchildren Taylor, Michael and Ian. Vera was a grand lady who devoted her life to her family and the church. She worked hard in various roles to support her family and never complained no matter what challenges life presented. Her motto was ‘there’s always something to be thankful for’. She was happiest when family came to visit and was an inspiration to those closest to her. She was a true Islander who cherished the island culture and the literature of L M Montgomery. Her pride and joy was the cottage in Rustico with its beautiful views and sunsets, where she spent many happy times with family and friends. Heartfelt thanks to the team at Andrews of Charlottetown where she spent four and a half happy years and to the QEH and Whisperwood Villa for their wonderful care and compassion in the final weeks of her life. The visitation will take place at Winsloe United Church from 1-2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 31st, followed by the funeral at 2:30 p.m. with reception to follow. Interment at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Belvedere Funeral Home. www.belvederefh.com
