RICE, Vera Winnifred Peacefully, with her family by her side, Vera Winnifred Rice (nee Coyle), age 91, of Cardigan passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague. Wife of the late Cecil Rice, Vera was born on Oct. 5, 1928 in Charlottetown. Vera was predeceased by her parents, Katherine Murphy and Frank Coyle as well as sisters Noreen (Mike) Connolly and Bernice (Dan) MacKenzie, and brothers Cyril Coyle, St. Clair (Alice) Coyle, and Terrance (Jacqueline) Coyle. Vera is survived by her children, Shirley (Chris) Dunn, Lawrence, Francis, Marian (Dan) Grant, Theresa (Darryl) Kerwin, Kevin (Gweneth), Michael (Shirley), Katherine ( Robert) MacDonald, her sister Helen (Willard) Docherty, brother-in-law Norbert (Eileen) Rice and sisters-in-law Ruth MacDonald and Mary Kennedy. Also part of Vera’s legacy are her cherished grandchildren, Kara, Alastair, Patrick, Tyler, Elizabeth, Bradley, Jamie, Alice, Ellen, Andrew, Kyle, Arielle, Christian, Alexander, Breanna, Nathaniel, Melissa, Curtis, Danielle, and Morganne and great-grandchildren Tovie, Owen, Elsie, Lennox, Tessa, Allie, Hayden, Ellie, Solomon, Lucy, Kristopher, Nicholas and Felicity. Vera was ahead of her time as a woman entrepreneur opening a hair dressing salon in her Cardigan home in 1954. She blazed a trail for women in business while raising a large family and being a center of frequent family gatherings which she enjoyed and valued immensely. Funeral Mass to take place at All Saints Catholic Church in Cardigan on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in All Saints Parish cemetery. Visitation at the Ferguson Logan Funeral Home in Montague on Friday, November 29th, 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the All Saints Parish Fund or its Cemetery fund. www.fergusonlogan.com
