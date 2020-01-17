Vera Saunders

SAUNDERS, Vera Eileen The death occurred peacefully at her late residence, with her brother and sister in the Lord at her side, on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 of Vera Eileen (nee Ferris) Saunders of Hampton, P.E.I., aged 95 years. Vera was born in Parry Sound, ON to the late Arthur and Bertha (nee Archibald) Ferris. Beloved wife of the late Glen Saunders and loving mother of Arthur, ON, Eric (Kim), ON, Reginald (Brenda), AB and Emily (Mark), Ohio. Also remembered by her 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Survived by her brother Lorne, ON, as well as nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Archie. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside, until Saturday, January 18th, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment to take place in the Searletown Cemetery, Searletown, at a later date. Memorial donations in Vera’s memory to The Peoples Gospel Hour would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Saturday, January 18th, from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
