COLES, Verna Peacefully at Whisperwood Villa, with her family by her side, on Monday, December 2, 2019 of Verna Coles, Springvale, age 87 years. Dear mother of Alvin (Elizabeth), Marvin, Faye (Barry) and Craig. Loving grandmother of Dwayne, Robert, Shannon, Alexander, Jenna and Lauren. Verna is remembered as a loving great-grandmother, step-great-grandmother and step-great-great-grandmother. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth Coles, grandson Jarrett and her parents Lester and Lila (Newson) Younker. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday at 2pm. Interment in Sherwood Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 5-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com
