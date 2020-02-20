Vernon Morrison

MORRISON, Vernon William Entered into rest at Andrew’s of Park West on Sunday, February 16, 2020, Vernon William Morrison in his 94th year. Vernon was a resident of Stanley Bridge and was a fourth generation farmer of Taffy Town Farm on the land cleared by his Great Grandparents. He was the dearly loved son of the late Melville and Margaret Morrison. He is survived by his only sister June of Harbourside, Charlottetown. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Thursday, February 20th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, February 21st with funeral service in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment in South Granville Cemetery. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to South Granville Cemetery Fund. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
