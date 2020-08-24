August 6th, 1956 - August 17th, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Vicki Lynn Weldin, on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born on August 6, 1956, in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia at the Aberdeen Hospital, she was the daughter of the late William Maxwell Weldin and Jean (Pembleton) Weldin. Vicki was a devoted mother who will be sadly missed by her daughter Hiliary (Craig) Every and loving grandson Cayden, whom she loved to travel to Bermuda to visit. Vicki is survived by her loving family including mother Jean, her brother Gordon (Joanne),her sister Alice (Carl) Fisher, nephews, Max, Matthew, Nicholas, Mitchell, her uncles and aunts, Matthew (Rhoda) Pembleton, Clyde (Dianne) Weldin, Doreen Pembleton and cousins, Wayne, Jeannie, Carol, Stephen, Michael, Wendy, Cathy and Brad and her endearing cat Shadow. Vicki was predeceased by her father, Max, grandparents, Brent and Irene Pembleton, Edward and Alice Weldin and Grete Weldin, uncles Charles Pembleton, Ron Connors and Margaret Connors, cousin Debbie Pembleton. Vicki was a proud graduate of Sackville High School, Nova Scotia Agricultural College and St. Francis Xavier University (Bachelor of Science in Physical Education Degree). Vicki loved being a teacher having taught in the PEI school system for many years with a great passion for physical education programming. Vicki leaves behind a legacy of dedication and commitment to the PEI sports community whereby she was an “iconic” volleyball referee for over 30 years( PEI, UPEI, Holland College, Nationals and Canada Games); member of ParaSport and Recreation PEI; and fundraising phenome for UPEI volleyball for 25 years. She was awarded the Hurricanes Award in recognition of her outstanding volunteer support for Holland College varsity programs and was recognized by Sport PEI as one of the many dedicated volunteers during National Volunteers Week. Vicki loved her crafts and constantly had her knitting needles in hand, playing bridge with the girls and was always at the ready for any opportunity to travel. Vicki would champion a cause, help a friend in need and had a soft spot for all animals; you could always count on her support. Through Vicki’s rich and rewarding life, she developed many exceptional relationships with family, friends and colleagues as she deeply appreciated and valued those in her life. Funeral arrangements to be finalized at a later date and online condolences may be sent to www.belvederefh.com. Donations may be made to Holland College Hurricanes, Kids Sport or a charity of your choice.
Commented