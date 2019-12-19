Violet Wood

WOOD, Violet Gertrude (nee Hardy) With family by her side, the death occurred at Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Monday, December 16, 2019 of Violet Gertrude Wood (nee Hardy), of Andrews Parkhill, Summerside, aged 93 years. Born in Foxley River she was the daughter of the late Major & May (Milligan) Hardy and the wife of the late Robert Wood. Loving step-mother to Marjory (Ron) Carnegie, Beeton, ON and Russell (Liz) Wood, Tillsonburg, ON. Step-grandmother to several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister to Wendell (Mary), Oakville, ON; Joyce Simmons, Summerside; Elva Obukuro, Newmarket, ON; Eldon (Joyce), Cascumpec and Merrill (Helen), Summerside and sister-in-law Donna Hardy, Fredericton, NB. Special aunt to many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Violet was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers: Lorne (Selma) Hardy and Alton Hardy; sister, Erma (Freeland) Dockendorff. Resting at Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with visiting hours Thursday from 6-8 pm. Funeral Friday, at Summerside Bible Chapel at 11:00 am. Interment in the Freeland United Church Cemetery. In memory of Violet, memorials to Summerside Bible Chapel or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
