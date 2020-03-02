COLE, Virjene At home on Thursday February 27, 2020 of Virjene Cole of Spring Valley aged 86 years. Born in Darnley on August 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Harry and Lucy (Sellar) Crozier. Wife of the late Brenton Cole. She leaves to mourn one daughter Rev. Shirley Cole, Kentville, NS and her granddaughters whom she loved dearly, Bryde MacLean, Halifax, NS, Ferne McFadden (Lorne Blesse Jr.) and great granddaughter Charlotte, High Level, Alberta, Sarah McFadden, Montreal, Que., Rose McFadden (Peter Bridgwater), Grande Cache, Alberta, and Shannon McFadden, Birmingham, UK. She is survived by her brothers Robert (Mary) Crozier and Theo Crozier and sisters-in-law Dolly Andrews and Kaye Crozier. Also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by sisters and brothers Morley (Pearl) Crozier, Boyd Crozier, Merle (James) Cole, Rose (Elton) Murphy and Doris (Warren) Dorscht and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Gladys (Elgin) Mill, Hilda (Keir) Duggan, Ruby (Johnny) MacLeod, Myron Cole, Leaman Cole, Delmar Cole, Charlie (Jessie) Cole and Edward Andrews. Virjene began her teaching career in local one or two room schools, followed by many years as a grade one teacher in Kensington. Following retirement she enjoyed many years participating in the raising of her grandchildren. As well, she remained an active member of St Stephen's Anglican Church and Anglican Church Women, was a Life Member of Women's Institute, and in recent years was also actively involved in 'Yarns and Tea', 'The Quilters', making socks and mittens for family and friends, along with various other church and community activities. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home, Kensington for visitation on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. followed by funeral in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 2:15 p.m. Interment in St. Stephen’s Anglican Church Cemetery, Irishtown with lunch to follow in the Church Basement. If so desired contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Anglican Church or the Prince County Hospital Foundation. The Funeral will be available to watch on line by following the Video of Funeral link on the left side of the page. www.davisonfh.com
