BIRCH, Vivian The death occurred peacefully surrounded by her family, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Thursday, January 23, 2020 of Vivian Birch, of Summerside, and formerly of Parkhill Place, aged 92 years. Born in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Bertha (Paugh) Boyle, she was the last surviving member of her family. Survived by her children Kelvin (Dorothy) Birch, Richard “Ricky” Birch (Debbie Hackett) and Janet Conrad; grandchildren Jill, Kent, Jamie, Jason, Nicholas, Alex, Evan, Kayla and Jarrett; and by her great-grandchildren Tyler, Isabelle, Isaac, Brooklynn and Natalie. Predeceased by her husband Byron Birch; grandson-in-law Michael deBeaupré; and by all her brothers and sisters. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in St. John’s Anglican Church Cemetery, St. Eleanors. Visiting hours Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Memorial donations to Andrews of Parkhill Resident Trust Fund or the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
