September 13th, 1933 - July 14th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 of Vivian Jean Frizzell (MacFadyen), Charlottetown, age 86 years. Beloved wife of Irving Frizzell for 65 years. Dear mother of Allan (Judy), Glenn (Yvonne) and Dean. Loving Grandmother of Craig (Nora), Lisa (Ben), Kristina, Harrison and Kennedy. Great grandmother of Kyle, Matthew, Henry and Rebecca. Predeceased by her parents Donald and Minnie (Buchanan) MacFadyen. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation and funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or Winsloe United Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
