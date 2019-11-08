VOS, Alan At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, November 7, 2019 of Alan Vos, Charlottetown, age 65 years. Throughout his life Alan was a well-respected electrician and wood carver. Dear father of Stephen (Tracey), Karen (David Meban) and Jurian (Becca). Cherished Grampy of Reid, Isaac, Samantha, Kale, Nicola and Esler. Brother of Ruth Collingridge (Oliver), Peter (Anne), Steven (Judy), Jim (Doreen), Jennifer Doyle (Jim) and Ben (Sharon). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jan and Meike Vos and by his sister Stientje. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.belvederefh.com
