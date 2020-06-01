W. Blair MacKenzie

August 23rd, 1947 - May 30th, 2020
Blair passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the early morning hours of May 30th, 2020 in his 73rd year. Blair was born in Primrose, PEI, the eldest child of Roderick and Marjorie (MacLeod) MacKenzie. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Josie; daughter, Heidi (Aaron) Lawlor; granddaughters, Hannah, Livi and Miah; siblings, Don (Nancy) MacKenzie, Roger (Lynda MacFarlane) MacKenzie and Ruth (Bob) Thorne; special nephews, Jason and Chris Etter; multiple nieces and nephews; and many colleagues and friends. Blair worked in the construction industry for 40+ years and was extremely proud of his long career as a Superintendent at M.F. Schurman Company and most recently at Brighton Construction. Blair enjoyed cruising the Charlottetown Harbour on his boat “Pa-Poo’s Pleasure” during the summers and travelling the roads to cheer on his granddaughters during hockey season. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown with a private family celebration to be held at a future date due to Covid 19 restrictions. In memory of Blair, memorial donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com
