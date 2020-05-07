April 19th, 1960 - May 3rd, 2020
Passed away peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Sunday May 3, 2020 of Wade Francis Mahar of Charlottetown, PEI age 60. He is survived by his spouse Wendy Linton, his step-children Katelyn Shelfoon (Anthony Gregory) and Jessica Shelfoon (Patrick McIntyre) of Charlottetown. Son-in law to Madeline McDonald (David) and Graham Linton (Carol) of Charlottetown. Brother-in-law to Peter Linton (Cindy) of Ft. Saskatchewan. Special grandfather to Luke and Remi Gregory. He is the son of Brenda Bougas (Cheverie) of St. Petersburg, Florida and the late Francis Mahar of Attleboro, Massachusetts. Grandson of the late Joseph and Anita Cheverie of Charlottetown, PEI. Beloved brother to Joanne Kilmartin and husband Jack of Middleboro, Massachusetts and Kirk Mahar and wife Doreen of Bailey, Colorado. Wade was an avid golfer and an exclusive member of the Ski-Lodge 2.0. He will be missed by many friends and family members. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.bevederefh.com.
