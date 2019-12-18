VANEWYK, Wade Kent At his late residence on Sunday, December 15th, 2019, of Wade Kent VanEwyk of Argyle Shore, in his 47th year. Beloved husband of Jennifer VanEwyk (nee MacPhail). Dear father of Jessica, Taylor and Lyssa Van Ewyk. Lovingly remembered by his parents Jan and Beverly Van Ewyk, brother Dwayne (Audrey) VanEwyk, grandfather John Bertram, mother and father- in-law Eddie and Florence MacPhail, and sister-in-law Janet (Raymond) MacDonald. Predeceased by his grandparents Art and Alice Van Ewyk and Muriel Bertram. Resting at the Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud. No visitation by personal request. Funeral service from Canoe Cove Presbyterian Church, Wednesday, December 18th, at 11:00 a.m. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the VanEwyk Children's Education Fund. Interment in Argyle Shore Cemetery. www.dawsonfh.com
