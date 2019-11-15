WAITE, Theresa Mary 1949-2019 At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Thursday November 13, 2019 with her loving and dedicated family by her side of Theresa Mary (nee Peters) Waite beloved wife of Robert "Bobby" Waite of St. Roch P.E.I. age 69 years. Born at Alberton on December 21, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Frank and Emilda (nee LeClair) Peters of St. Roch. Dear mother to Tammy (Kenny) Perry of St. Louis, Larry (Cindy) of St. Roch, Terry(Amy) of Alberton and Cody (Charlene) of Fredericton N.B. Loving Meme to Tara, Shawna, Colton, Mallory, Madison and Dylan. Cherished Old Meme to Austin, Jace, Tenlee and Tage and special friend to Jenn. Dear sister to Ben (Lorraine)Peters of Tignish, Velda (Austie) Gaudet of Alberton, Gerard Peters of Alberta, Florence (late Richard) Hogan of Tignish, Henry (Florry) Peters of Ontario, Ernest (Linda) Peters of St. Roch, Dennis (Sharon) Peters of Alberton,and Timmy Peters (Tammy) of Texas. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters in law, Billy (Pat) Waite of Nova Scotia, Lorraine (Keith) Hardy of Mill River East, Florence (late Louis) Gavin of Ascension, Howard (Val) Waite of Alberta, Donald (Rosie) Waite of St. Roch, Irene (John) Johnson of Alberta, Marie (Floyd) Gaudet of St. Roch, Phillip (Gloria) Waite of St. Roch, Lillian Waite of Alberton, and Joanne Peters of O'Leary. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her mother and father in law Ben and Josephine Waite, brothers in law Louis Gavin and Richard Hogan and sister in Law Patsy Waite. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home & Chapel Alberton for visitation Friday 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral mass Saturday morning from St. Simon and St. Jude Church Tignish for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorials to the Western Hospital Equipment Fund or to the P.E.I Lung Association would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
Celebration of Life on PEI summer of 2020, date to be announced.
