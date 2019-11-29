Waldron Heffel

HEFFEL, Waldron E. At the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Thursday November 28, 2019 of Waldron E. Heffel of South Freetown, aged 83 years. Born in Freetown, December 14, 1935, son of the late John A. and Elva (Reeves) Heffel. Husband of 57 years to Joyce (Birch) Heffel. Father of Chris (Frances) Heffel, Jason (Kendra) Heffel, Heather (Cleve) Myers. Grandfather of four cherished grandchildren Vanessa, Logan, Alexis, Ivy Heffel. Brother of Agnes Hardy, Hazel (Vernon) Stetson and Mary (Eric) Day, BC. Brother-in-law of Eileen Heffel Taylor (Don Taylor), Ferne Heffell, Douglas (Margaret) Clarke, Ont, Melvin (Gloria) Birch, and Barbara (Chris) Harmes, NS. Survived by special aunt Marjorie Somers as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Myrna Clarke; brothers Linus Heffell and Wesley Heffel and brother-in-law Ralph Hardy. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Freetown People’s Cemetery. If so desired contributions may be made to Freetown United Church or Freetown People’s Cemetery. www.davisonfh.com
