Wallace Grady

GRADY, Wallace Stewart “Stew” The death occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 of Wallace Stewart “Stew” Grady of Summerside, aged 87 years. Stew was born in Summerside to the late John & Regina (nee Richards) Grady. Beloved husband to the late Margaret “Marg” Jane Grady (nee Smith) and loving father of Scott (Catherine) Grady and Jim (Rhonda) Grady of Summerside, Paul Grady (Tammy Seeley) of Lincoln, NB., Jeannie Hart (Terry Scott) of Barrie, ON, and Susie (Pete) Deacon of Brockville, ON. Also lovingly remembered by 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Survived by his brother Grant Grady and sister Marjorie Gaudet . Besides his parents, Stewart was predeceased by his son Steven, grandson Joshua Grady and great-grandson Gus McArthur. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Monday, March 16th, 2020 where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited for a time of fellowship and refreshments following the funeral service at the Summerside Legion. Memorial donations in Stew’s memory to the Summerside Legion, Branch #5 or the Lest We Forget Community Veterans Committee Inc. would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 from 5 – 7 p.m. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #5, Summerside will hold a Service of Remembrance at the funeral home on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
