Walter Riel

RIEHL, Walter John It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Walter John Riehl, in his 92nd year, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in New Hamburg, Ontario, he was the son of Lawrence and Fannie (Eichler) Riehl. Predeceased by both parents; his brother Donald; sister-in-law Phyllis Riehl; brother-in-law Ross Donegan; niece Ginger Donegan; and by Dorothy (Riehl) Wyatt. He is survived by his wife Marion (Humphrey-Bowles) Riehl; sister Ruth Donegan, Sudbury; his son David (Cyndy); step-son Greg (Dawna) Bowles; step-daughter Janet (Brady) Hawley, Halifax; grandchildren Christopher Riehl, British Columbia; Kimberly (John) Gamble, PE; Sarah Riehl (Dom Angelini), PE; and Maran Hawley, Halifax; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Nico Angelini; Mason and Nora Gamble; and by nieces Susan (Tony) Brenner and Carolyn (Tyrone) Serrick, Ontario. Resting at Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. Completed funeral arrangements and visitation to be announced at a later date. Interment will later take place in People’s Cemetery, Kensington. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Summerside would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- We must do our part to beat coronavirus
- DFO convictions see an increase in the Gulf Region
- Health officials weigh options for testing in rural communities
- A test for the Island way
- Change dies in corrupted system
- PEI native takes Italian quarantine in stride
- Neighbours helping neighbours- Uncertainty surrounds COVID-19
- Reaping the harvest
- Georgetown Court sees 6 charged with impaired driving
- Province looking into drive-through testing for COVID-19
Commented