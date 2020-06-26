July 31st, 1936 - June 25th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2020 of Wanda Shirley Robinson (Willis), Cornwall, age 83 years. Beloved wife of Walter “Vernon” Robinson. Dear mother of Donnie Robinson (Joan), Dianne MacDonald-Robinson and Dale Robinson (Rachel). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Lyle, Stacey, Brodie, Lori, Justin, Whitney, Ashley and Alexia and 8 great grandchildren. Sister of Carl Willis (Gayle). Predeceased by her parents Stanley and Reta (Pethick) Willis. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private funeral service will be held. A private interment will take place in Searletown Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented