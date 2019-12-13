Wayne Mutch

MUTCH, Wayne Leslie At White Rock, BC, December 10, 2019 in his sixty fifth year, after a long and courageous battle with cancer formally of Southport, PEI, predeceased by parents Harry and Alexis Mutch, brother Steven and sister Katherine Georgie. Survived, loved and remembered by long term companion Linda Wilson, brothers and sisters Paulette Henderson-Macleod (Ian Macleod) Helene Kielly, Bill Mutch, Debbie Mutch, Jude Mutch, Gary Mutch, Kathy Mutch, also by his many nieces and nephews in PEI and BC. Predeceased by brother In laws Ralph Henderson and David Kielly. Wayne will be missed by his many friends both in PEI and BC. Interment at a later date in family plot at Clifton United Cemetery in Stratford.
