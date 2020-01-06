POIRIER, Joseph Elmer "Wayne" The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on January 4th, 2020 of Joseph Elmer “Wayne” Poirier of Miscouche, P.E.I. and formerly of St. Nicholas, P.E.I., aged 71 years. Wayne was born in St. Nicholas to his late parents Elmer and Theresa (Gallant) Poirier. Beloved husband of Barbara Ann (Mallet) Poirier and loving father of Kevin (Pauline) Poirier of Summerside and Karen (Wade) Biggar of New Annan. Also lovingly remembered by his grandchild Josie Biggar of New Annan and 3 step grandchildren Nicholas, Noah and Lauren Gallant all of Summerside. Survived by his brothers Gordon (Bev) of Grand River, P.E.I., Carl (Sharon) of Calmar, Alberta, Glenn (Christine) of Ottawa, ON, Earl (Marlene) of Summerside, P.E.I. and sister-in-law Jane Poirier of Trenton, ON. Wayne was predeceased by his brother Emile Poirier. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until January 8th, 2020 where a funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Miscouche. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Wayne’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Tuesday, January 7th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
