March 4th, 1945 - May 10th, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Wayne Reginald Brown of Meadbowbank, PEI, formerly of Ship Harbour, NS, on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, age 75. He died peacefully with his beloved wife, Julia (Judy) Brown, by his side. Cherished father to Michelle (Kevin) Gallant, Mike (Dawn) Brown, and Michaela (Corey) Richards. He was the son of Mildred (Millie) Brown-Clark, and dear brother to Bonnie (Richard) Trenchard, Dale Brown, and Wanda (Maurice) Nadeau. He was survived by his grandsons, Ryan (Kate), Craig, Jordan Gallant, Tyler (Ocean), and Nathan (Shanie) Brown; his granddaughters, Ashley (Blake) and Katie (Evan); his great grandchildren, (Peyton, Ethan, Elliott, Logan and Harper); his nieces and nephews. He is lovingly remembered by his many Gauthier in-laws, Gloria (Bill) Mosher, Sonny (Vivian) Gauthier, Beverly (Doug) Peters, Kenny (Dianne) Gauthier, Linda (Joseph) Gallant, Gary (deceased) Gauthier, Marie (Barry) Doiron, Carol (deceased) Gauthier, Marian (Allan) Sampson, his many close friends, long-time customers at Spray-All Painting and his favorite fur-baby, Zoe. He was predeceased by his father, Reginald Brown, beloved aunt and uncle Florence (Floss) and Frank Newcombe, and his father and mother-in law, John and Helen Gauthier. The family would like to offer thanks to the staff at the QEH, and their sincerest gratitude to all the staff at the Provincial Palliative Care Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the landscaping project at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com.
Commented