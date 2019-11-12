WEEKS, Erma Glenn 1938-2019 The death occurred at the Western Hospital, Alberton, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, with her loving family by her side, of Erma Glenn Weeks, beloved wife of Wendell L. Weeks of Alberton, age 81 years. Born at McNeills Mills on October 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James R. and Hazel M. (nee Banks) Murphy. Loving mother to Sally (Allan) Hardy of Freeland and Nancy of Alberton. Cherished grandmother to Jill (Joel) Gaudet of Alberta, Leanne (Ivan) MacLean of Grand River, and Jeremy Hardy (Emma Williams) of McNeills Mills. Great-grandmother to Hailey Gaudet and Baby Girl Gaudet to arrive on December 23, 2019, Bennett Hardy, Peyton Hardy and Reign Hardy. Dear sister to Grace (late Melvin) Stetson of South Freetown, Carman (Judy) Murphy of Freeland, George (Barb) Murphy of McNeills Mills, Ruth (late Harry) Barlow of Summerside. Dear sister-in-law to Alden and his wife Audrey Weeks of O'Leary. Erma will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Doreen and Keith Dawson of Tyne Valley. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. Visiting hours Monday November 11, 2019, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday afternoon from the E. Gerald Rooney Memorial Chapel for funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Lynn McKinnon-Pike officiating. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery Alberton. As an expression of sympathy memorials in Erma's memory made to the Alzheimer Society, the Hillcrest Cemetery Fund or to a charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
