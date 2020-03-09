Wendell Coffin

COFFIN, Wendell 1939-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wendell Minchin Coffin on March 3, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Nadia (née Reshetylo), devoted father of Jennifer (Tim Warner) and John (Susan Thompson) and cherished grandfather of Mackenzie, Tyler, Kaitlyn “Rosie”, Anson and Alton. He will be missed by his sister, Carol Ann, sisters-in-law Pauline and Vicky, nephews, many cousins, and friends, especially lifelong friends Barbara Bates and Gord Simms. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Wendell and Jean Coffin, his brother, Earle, sister-in-law Joyce, brother-in-law Lionel, and his closest friend, John Bates. Wendell was born in Morell, Prince Edward Island, but lived most of his adult life in St-Lambert, Quebec. He graduated from Prince of Wales College, University of New Brunswick (B.Eng – Mechanical) and Concordia University (MBA). He was a career employee of Pratt and Whitney Canada from 1962 to 2000. Wendell suffered from inclusion body myositis (IBM) for the last 15 years, which he faced with courage and grace. Many thanks to his amazing medical staff, Dr. Carolina Capelle, Dr. Chantal Vallée, Dr. Erin O’Ferrall, Dr. Daria Trojan, Dr. Legentil and Dr. Benjamin, to the staff at CHSLD - St. Lambert sur le Golf, 2nd floor East, and Charles Lemoyne Hospital Palliative Care Unit, and to his special caregivers, Lynda Charland and Kimberley Macklin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wendell’s name may be made to the Neuro Muscular Research Fund c/o Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital, 3801 Rue University, Montreal, Quebec, H3A 2B4.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point
- If IRAC needs an investigator It hired the wrong guy
- Islander competing on Big Brother Canada safe thanks to online vote
- Mill River resident first Islander to compete on Big Brother Canada
- Family reunites for brother’s birthday
- Shelley’s mantle is very clear
- Local talent part of showcase of women’s hockey this weekend in Montague Holland College Hurricanes vie for 2020 Atlantic Collegiate Hockey title
- Truckers stress disconnect with roundabouts
- Dogs escape serious injury- Owners still believe coyotes have right to roam
- Federal employees mark an unfortunate anniversary of Phoenix Pay debacle
Commented