Wendell Coffin

COFFIN, Wendell 1939-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wendell Minchin Coffin on March 3, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Nadia (née Reshetylo), devoted father of Jennifer (Tim Warner) and John (Susan Thompson) and cherished grandfather of Mackenzie, Tyler, Kaitlyn “Rosie”, Anson and Alton. He will be missed by his sister, Carol Ann, sisters-in-law Pauline and Vicky, nephews, many cousins, and friends, especially lifelong friends Barbara Bates and Gord Simms. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Wendell and Jean Coffin, his brother, Earle, sister-in-law Joyce, brother-in-law Lionel, and his closest friend, John Bates. Wendell was born in Morell, Prince Edward Island, but lived most of his adult life in St-Lambert, Quebec. He graduated from Prince of Wales College, University of New Brunswick (B.Eng – Mechanical) and Concordia University (MBA). He was a career employee of Pratt and Whitney Canada from 1962 to 2000. Wendell suffered from inclusion body myositis (IBM) for the last 15 years, which he faced with courage and grace. Many thanks to his amazing medical staff, Dr. Carolina Capelle, Dr. Chantal Vallée, Dr. Erin O’Ferrall, Dr. Daria Trojan, Dr. Legentil and Dr. Benjamin, to the staff at CHSLD - St. Lambert sur le Golf, 2nd floor East, and Charles Lemoyne Hospital Palliative Care Unit, and to his special caregivers, Lynda Charland and Kimberley Macklin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wendell’s name may be made to the Neuro Muscular Research Fund c/o Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital, 3801 Rue University, Montreal, Quebec, H3A 2B4.

Recommended for you