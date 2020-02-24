Wendy Mears

MEARS, Wendy Elizabeth At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, February 21, 2020 of Wendy Elizabeth Mears, 71 years. Beloved wife of Timothy Mears. Dear mother of Christopher (Krista), Robin, Adrian, Thomas (Bobbie-Jo). Loving grandmother of Sarah, Desirée, Émilia, Mable. Sister of Peter Bowkett (Hope), John Bowkett (Anne), Patricia Bowkett. Sister-in-law of Norma Bowkett. Predeceased by her parents Rev. Henry and Rose (Maltby) Bowkett and brother Stephen Bowkett. Wendy was a gifted painter and artist that found inspiration in love, life and nature. Her soothing touch could heal the deepest of wounds. She enjoyed singing, her tender voice was filled with grace. Her tremendous wisdom and astonishing beauty gained her the admiration of others. Although her patience was unmatched, her best trait was that of a great listener. All found her easy-to-talk-to, as she genuinely cared for whomever she conversed with. She was the guiding light of her family, and the emptiness left in their hearts by her loss is unbearable, yet lessened by the warmth of her memory. “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” The family extends everlasting thanks to Dr. Rob Kelley for his devoted care to our mom. We also extend a heartfelt thank you to the Island EMS for their rapid response and to the professional and nursing staff in the Emergency Room and in Nursing Unit 2 of the QEH. Resting Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented