NAGEL, Wesley Nigel Robert At Cambridge, Ontario on Sunday, March 1, 2020 of Wesley Nagel Jr., of Cambridge and formerly of Charlottetown, age 36 years. Dear brother of Sarah, Emily and Eli. Loving uncle of Savannah, Eve and River. Grandson of Margaret Nagel. Lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Wesley “Dave” Nagel and Shirley Ross and by his grandparents Wenzel Nagel, and Robert and Evelyn Ross. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Lennon Recovery House. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point
- Change dies in corrupted system
- PEI native takes Italian quarantine in stride
- Shelley’s mantle is very clear
- New min ister, same old questions
- Pop up shop brings high-end fashion to Alberton
- Dogs escape serious injury- Owners still believe coyotes have right to roam
- Islander competing on Big Brother Canada safe thanks to online vote
- Ditch the secrecy and shame
- Local talent part of showcase of women’s hockey this weekend in Montague Holland College Hurricanes vie for 2020 Atlantic Collegiate Hockey title
Commented