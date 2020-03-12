Wesley Nagel

NAGEL, Wesley Nigel Robert At Cambridge, Ontario on Sunday, March 1, 2020 of Wesley Nagel Jr., of Cambridge and formerly of Charlottetown, age 36 years. Dear brother of Sarah, Emily and Eli. Loving uncle of Savannah, Eve and River. Grandson of Margaret Nagel. Lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Wesley “Dave” Nagel and Shirley Ross and by his grandparents Wenzel Nagel, and Robert and Evelyn Ross. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Lennon Recovery House. www.belvederefh.com

Recommended for you