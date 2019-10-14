WHALEN, John Albert The death occurred at his home, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, of John Whalen, loving husband of Wynette Whalen (Cameron), of North Wiltshire, aged 52. John is the son of the late Albert and Evelyn (Gallant) Whalen; beloved father of Jessica (Jesse) and Alex; and grandfather of Brooke, Presley and Caprice. He is survived by his brother, Patrick (Amy); mother-in-law, Eleanor Cameron; brothers-in-law, John and Jeremy (Angela); sisters-in-law, Milly and Vonnie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Albert and Evelyn, John was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and JJ; and father-in-law, Wayne Cameron. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow. No visitation by personal request. Funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. If so desired, memorial donations to John’s Funeral Fund would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com
