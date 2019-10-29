WHEATLEY, Arthur Blair Peacefully at his late residence on Sunday, October 27, 2019 of Arthur Blair Wheatley of Warren Grove, age 85 years. Beloved husband of Lorna (nee Hurry). Loving father of Marlene (Norman) Scott, Nancy, and Gordon (Jackie) Wheatley. Grampy to Marianne, Peter, Julie, Emily, Rebecca, Gillian, Taylor, Dylan, Sydney and Bryce. Great-grampy to Andrew, Samuel, Clara, Owen, Spencer, Ellie and Kyler. Brother-in-law of Elaine Wheatley. Predeceased by brother Keith. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where a private service will be held on Tuesday. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. No visiting hours by personal request. If so desired, memorials to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
