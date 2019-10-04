WIGHT, John "Howard" Undoubtedly one of the kindness men to all who knew him, it is with great sadness and heartbreak that we announce the passing of John "Howard" Wight, peacefully and with family at Kings Country Memorial Hospital on October 2nd 2019 at the age of 77. Howard was predeceased by mother Annie, father Archie, brother Newman, and nephews Gerry and Tyler. Brother to Gerard, sister-in-law Emily, and loving Uncle to Sherri, Johnny, and Samantha (Story); he was a kind and compassionate soul who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A friend to many, and pillar of the community of Georgetown; Howard was a dedicated supporter of the Three Rivers Sportsplex, a loyal neighbor and friend, and an avid parishioner. His selfless generosity touched many, and his gentle, loving nature created an impact to all those around him. Resting at Ferguson Logan Funeral Home in Montague, visiting hours are from 5 to 7 pm Friday, October 4th. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church in Georgetown on Saturday, October 5th at 10am. Interment to take place in the Parish Cemetery.
