CALLAGHAN, Wilfred Justin The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Friday, December 6, 2019, following a brief illness, of Wilfred Justin Callaghan of the Tignish Seniors Coop Home and formerly of Alberton, age 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Catherine (Betty) (nee MacDonald) Callaghan. Born at Miminegash on July 6, 1933, he was the son of the late Russell and Mary (nee McCabe) Callaghan. Lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jennifer Callaghan, of Orleans, Ont., grandfather to Dylan Chaisson, Lucas Chaisson, and Katie Chaisson. He will be sadly missed by his cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a daughter Carolyn Chaisson and siblings, Gerard, Clayton and Mary. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton, for visiting hours Tuesday evening December 10th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral mass Wednesday morning December 11th from the Sacred Heart Church, Alberton, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Andrew MacDonald, Celebrant. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorials to the Tignish Seniors Coop Home would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
