DEAGLE, Wilfred The death occurred at the Palliative Care Unit of the Community Hospital, O’Leary on December 25, 2019 of Wilfred Deagle, Tignish Senior Home and formerly of Miminegash aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Helen Deagle (nee Doucette). He was born in Miminegash on May 31, 1937, the son of the late Myrl and Judith (Bernard) Deagle. Dear father to Alfred Deagle (Kimberley), Miminegash, Danny Deagle (Jennifer), Dartmouth, N.S., Sean Deagle (Kim), Summerside, Leah Deagle (Kevin), Mount Pleasant. Loving grandfather to Erika Deagle, Judson Wilson, Lance Deagle, Brittany Harper and great grandchild Logan Harper. Dear brother Leo (Yvonne) Deagle, Miminegash; sisters Jean Doucette, Summerside and Ida (Reggie) Gaudet, St. Edward. He is also survived by brother-and-sisters-in-law Catherine Deagle, Brad (Alice) Doucette, Eileen (Frank) Brown, Joan Doucette and Eva Doucette. He was predeceased by parents Myrl and Judith, wife Helen, sister Mary (Freeman) Gallant, brothers Jim (Millie) Deagle, Pat (Theresa) Deagle, Benny Deagle, brothers-in-law Ray Doucette, Louis Doucette and Freddie Doucette. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home for visiting hours Friday evening 6 – 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 – 10 a.m. Funeral will be held Saturday Dec. 28, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to Palliative Care Unit of the Community Hospital, O’Leary would be greatly appreciated. Interment in the church cemetery.
Commented