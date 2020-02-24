Wilfred Edwards

EDWARDS, Wilfred Stanley "Wes the Cat" Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 of Wilfred S. Edwards "Wes the Cat" of Charlottetown, age 75 years. Survived by his siblings Gloria (Tom-deceased) Echlin, Borden (Eileen) Edwards and Tona Halliwell. Predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Norma (nee MacDonald) Edwards; brother, Leslie and his sisters, Rita Cudmore and Vera MacDonald. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26th in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Valley. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
