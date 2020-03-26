William "Bill" McKinnon

May 28th, 1948 - March 22nd, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of William “Bill” David McKinnon, at his home in Stratford on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 72 years. He leaves to mourn his boys, Kris (Tammy) and Shawn (Melissa). He was the proud Poppy of Zack (Serena), Alexis, Charly, and Georgie and special lifelong friend of Adele Marchbank Gillis. Bill was predeceased by the love of his life, Heather (nee MacLure) of Montague, his parents, Allan and Alice (nee Caswell) McKinnon, brother Mike McKinnon, in-laws Arnold and Aileen (nee Cooke) MacLure, and brother-in-law Fred Johnston. Bill also leaves to mourn siblings; Allan, Joey (Tami) and Shawna (Max Roy) and sister in law Judy (MacLure) Johnston, brother in law Gary (Patsy) MacLure, and sister-in-law Gloria McKinnon. Bill will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Born in Charlottetown PEI, Bill left home after completing a degree at St. Dunstan’s University to earn a degree at St. Francis Xavier University. Bill was known for many different facets in his life. He was inducted into the Prince Edward Island Sports Hall of Fame for his record breaking 100 metre sprint in the first ever Canada Summer Games, where he won gold for his province. This would be something that Bill would be well known for across the Atlantic provinces, as he rewrote many record books. He ran both nationally and internationally. He was extremely proud to represent his province during his sprinting career. Bill absolutely adored politics, this took him to work on Parliament Hill in Ottawa under Bennett Campbell and Daniel J. MacDonald for a number of years before settling down in Montague. He was also affectionately known as Mr. Bill for much of his life as a teacher. Throughout his teaching career, he taught at the following schools: Charlottetown Rural High School, Belfast Consolidated and Montague Regional High School. Bill paused his teaching career for a few years and worked at McGowan Motors in Montague. He enjoyed the break from teaching and working with the public. Throughout his life, he spent many years volunteering with different sporting organizations, such as: PEI soccer associations, Town & Country Aquatic Plus, Montague Hockey Association, Eastern Eagles Soccer Association, Track and Field Association, just to name a few. Throughout his final years Bill really enjoyed hearing about his former students and where their lives had taken them. He was so very proud of his boys and loved catching up with old friends. Bill loved attending as many of his grandchildrens’ sporting events, concerts, and activities as he possibly could. He loved his little island and everything it represented. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown. No visitation or funeral mass at this time. A celebration of life and interment will take place at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made online to KidSport PEI or Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com.
