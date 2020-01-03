William Clark

CLARK, William “Bill” Hibbert William “Bill” H. Clark, 82, of Moncton, with loving members of his family at his side, passed away peacefully at The Moncton Hospital on Wednesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Mount Stewart, PE, he was the son of the late Daniel and Mae (Hughes) Clark. Bill was a retired Electrician with CNR having over 35 years service. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cornwall PE and Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and socializing with his friends. Bill will be sadly missed by his daughter, Barb Sweeney of Whitby, ON and his son, Richard “Rick” Clark (Pauline) of Grand Barachois, NB; brother, Ronald Clark of Yarmouth, NS; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Lois (Good); second wife, Iris (Lewis) and son, Lorne Daniel (1958). Visitation will be held at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. A Service to celebrate and honor Bill’s life will be held from MacLean Funeral Home and Swan Chapel, 15 Ole King Square, Charlottetown, PE (902-566-5549) on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment to be held in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Hunter River, PE, spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family ask that donations in his memory be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, Cornwall, PE or the Lung Association. Online condolences for the family can be made at www.macleanfh.ca
