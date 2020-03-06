William Cook

COOK, William The death occurred peacefully at Wedgewood Manor, Summerside, P.E.I. on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 of William “Bill” Cook of Summerside and formerly of Ellerslie, aged 79 years. Bill was born in Chatham, ON. to the late Clarence and Hazel (nee Barlow) Cook. Loving father of Peter (Sydnee), Keith (Kathi) Billie Jo (Jay) Price and Zack Morrison (Marcia). Also lovingly remembered by many grandchildren. Survived by his sisters Delcie Cook, Bonnie McLachlan, Jean Mailing and Debbie Cook and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen (infancy). Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Monday, March 9th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 P.M. Interment to take place in the Bideford United Cemetery, Bideford at a later date. Memorial donations in Bill’s memory to Wedgewood Manor would be greatly appreciated. By personal request there will be no visiting hours held. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com

