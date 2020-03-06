COOK, William The death occurred peacefully at Wedgewood Manor, Summerside, P.E.I. on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 of William “Bill” Cook of Summerside and formerly of Ellerslie, aged 79 years. Bill was born in Chatham, ON. to the late Clarence and Hazel (nee Barlow) Cook. Loving father of Peter (Sydnee), Keith (Kathi) Billie Jo (Jay) Price and Zack Morrison (Marcia). Also lovingly remembered by many grandchildren. Survived by his sisters Delcie Cook, Bonnie McLachlan, Jean Mailing and Debbie Cook and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen (infancy). Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Monday, March 9th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 P.M. Interment to take place in the Bideford United Cemetery, Bideford at a later date. Memorial donations in Bill’s memory to Wedgewood Manor would be greatly appreciated. By personal request there will be no visiting hours held. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
- Joyce MacDonald
- William Cook
- Constance Stewart
- Michael Toy
- Local talent part of showcase of women’s hockey this weekend in Montague Holland College Hurricanes vie for 2020 Atlantic Collegiate Hockey title
- Islander competing on Big Brother Canada safe thanks to online vote
- Gail Arsenault
- Elizabeth Pierlot
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- If IRAC needs an investigator It hired the wrong guy
- Islander competing on Big Brother Canada safe thanks to online vote
- Family reunites for brother’s birthday
- Mill River resident first Islander to compete on Big Brother Canada
- Shelley’s mantle is very clear
- Sweet 16 for leap year baby
- Local talent part of showcase of women’s hockey this weekend in Montague Holland College Hurricanes vie for 2020 Atlantic Collegiate Hockey title
- Truckers stress disconnect with roundabouts
- Federal employees mark an unfortunate anniversary of Phoenix Pay debacle
- DFO convictions see an increase in the Gulf Region
Commented