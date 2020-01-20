William Ford

FORD, William Joseph Peacefully surrounded by family at the Souris Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020 of William “Billy” Ford aged 82 years of Souris, PE. Beloved husband of Delphine (nee Mullins) and dear father to Linda Lewis (Donald), William “Junior”, Kevin (Jodie Kays), Karen (Danny Burke), Rodney (Holly Gallant), Lisa (Claude Clément; deceased) and Shannon Robertson (Andrew). He will be deeply missed by his 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Survived by his sister Shirley Smith, sister-in-law Kay Ford and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Piercy and Florence Ford, son Richard and infant son Lawrence; brothers Lawrence and Clifford Ford and sisters Laura Campbell and Louise Perry. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A funeral mass will take place at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Souris, PE on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00am. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
