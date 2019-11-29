William Keough

KEOUGH, William "Billy" The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I., on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 of William “Billy” Francis Keough of Borden Carleton, P.E.I, aged 77 years. Billy was born in Borden, to the late Edwin and Clara (nee Bernard) Keough. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Bernard) Keough and loving father of Kim (John) Daigle and Susan (Guy) Belliveau. Also lovingly remembered by his 5 grandchildren Jorden (Brittany) Daigle, Alex Daigle (Carly Butler), Claire, Peter and Charlie Belliveau. Survived by the following brothers and sisters Ernie (Pat), Bobby (Betsy), Rita Clarke, Doris (Billy) Darling, Diane (Joe) Dunphy, Theresa Lalonde (Guy Muise), Kenny (Connie), Cindy (Jack) McGuirk, Ruth (Larry) Henry, sister in-law Marlene Currie and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Everett (Brenda), Joe (Sybil), Leo, Mae (Melvin) MacCormick, Helen Keough, Shirley (Leo) Murphy, brother in-law Peter Clarke, sisters in-law Mae Keough and Joann Keough. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside until Friday, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Billy’s memory to the P.E.I. Lung Association or St. Peter’s Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours Thursday from 2 – 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented