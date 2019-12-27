William Kitson

KITSON, William Alexander (Billy) Peacefully at Hartney Community Health Centre, Manitoba on December 23, 2019 of Billy Kitson, age 77, formerly of Charlottetown, PEI. Son of the late William (Bill) Kitson and Muriel (Dawson) Kitson. Brother of Katherine (Bernard Filion), Doug (Dorothy), Ted (Janie), David (Phyllis) and George (Kelva). Cremation to take place in Hartney, Manitoba. No visitation or funeral by personal request. Donations on Billy's behalf can be made to the PEI Alzheimer Society.
