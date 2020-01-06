KITSON, William Alexander William Alexander Kitson(Dad) passed away in his sleep on December 23, 2019 around 4:00 am Manitoba time at Hartney Community Health Centre. Born Charlottetown PEI. He leaves behind the love of his life (ex-wife Margaret June Annie (Fall) Kitson, his illnesses took over before they could renew their commitment to each other, their three daughters, Wilma Mary Francis (Kitson) Albin (Kenny), Janet Muriel Kitson (Joseph), Kathleen Audrey Kitson (Jon) and one son William David Richard (Ricky) Kitson (Donahey). He also leaves behind 12 Grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. His ashes will be spread on his favourite lake in Manitoba. Son of the late William (Bill) Kitson and Muriel (Dawson) Kitson.
