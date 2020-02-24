William McGhee

MCGHEE, William (Bill) William (Bill) A. McGhee passed away peacefully at his home in Burlington, Ontario on February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family after a battle with complications with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Bill was born 79 years ago in Bancroft, Ontario. He married Kathy Mabel (nee Bearisto) of Malpeque over 56 years ago, after falling in love with her on a blind date and proposing on their second date. His love and guidance will be missed by his daughters Patti (Bill) and Karen (Steve). Proud grandfather and Poppy to Natalie, Laura, Jacklyn, Steven and James and loving brother to Edna Landers (Ken) and Vera Mellott (Fred d.). He will be fondly remembered by his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A private cremation service was held followed by a gathering of friends and family in Burlington, ON at his daugther's house.
