William Scott

SCOTT, William "Bill" William “Bill” Joseph Scott, 99, of Fredericton and formerly of Moncton passed away on November 27, 2019 at Windsor Court Retirement Home. Born in Alton, NS, he was the son of the late Victor and Eva (Murphy) Scott. Bill will be sadly missed by his two sons, Bob Scott of Fredericton and Barry Scott (Pam) of Edmonton, AB; his daughter, Cathy Aker (Brian) of Arthur, ON; his grandchildren: Ritchie, Niki, Mel, Kevin, Jessa, Rebecca, Matt, Kaely, Melissa, Lauren, David, Kirsten, Cameron and Devon; his great-grandchildren: Noah, Karissa, Luc, Grace and Evelyn as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Sheila Elizabeth (Callaghan) Scott in 1999, a son John Donald Scott in 2009 and three sisters and one brother. Bill worked for Canadian National Railways for 46 years, having retired in 1985. His first day on the job with CN, June 15 1939, was truly a memorable one. On that day, he was working as an operator in Wellington, N.S. , when King George VI and Queen Elizabeth came through while on one of the first reigning monarch tours of Canada. He served as an Able Seaman in the Naval Forces of Canada during World War II. A life-long Roman Catholic, Bill attended Mass at various Roman Catholic churches, including Immaculate Heart of Mary in Riverview and St. Bernard’s in Moncton throughout the 40 plus years he spent in the greater Moncton area. Bill was an avid Blue Jays fan and spent many an evening watching his favorite team on television. He challenged himself with the Globe and Mail Cryptic crossword puzzle every day and spent many an evening with his wife and son playing in Bridge tournaments. Always the handyman, he repaired televisions and various electronics as a part-time business for many years. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed researching the family genealogy and Toastmasters. Resting at Fair Haven Funeral Home on the Salisbury Road, Moncton, from where the visitation will take place on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. . The funeral service will follow at 12:00, noon. In memory of Bill, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.mcadamsfh.com or www.arbormemorial.ca/en/fairhaven
