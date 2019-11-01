WILLIAMS, Alton Edward 1934-2019 The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, with his family by his side, of Alton Edward Williams, of Elmsdale, aged 85 years. Born at Elmsdale on August 7, 1934, he was the son of David and Alecia (nee Stewart) Williams. Dear father of Donna (Jeff) Gillis of Cornwall, Kimberley Williams (David Burgoyne) of Elmsdale, Carolyn (Lowell) Stevenson of New Haven, Duane Williams (Rozalyn) of Brooklyn. Loving grandfather of Michelle Williams (Pat Drouin) of Montrose, Jonathan (Jennifer) Gillis of Chilliwack, BC, Spenser (Ashley) Gillis of Grand Prairie, AB, Dylan Williams and David Williams of Brooklyn, and Cara Stevenson, Lisa Stevenson, Maria Stevenson, Liam Stevenson, all of New Haven; step-grandchildren, Jeff Burgoyne (Alanna Taylor) of Pownal, Julie Burgoyne (Dave Shaw) of Calgary; great-grandfather to Jackson Gillis, Jeffrey Gillis, Logan Gillis, Luke Drouin, and step-great-grandchildren, Ava Burgoyne and Kate Burgoyne, Jessie Terault and Ellie Terault. Dear brother to Florence (Leith) Clark of Summerside, Kathleen Williams of Maple Wood Manor, Alberton, Margaret (late Howard) Adams of Elmsdale, Donald (Marion) Williams of Spryfield, NS, and Anna (Raeburn) Oliver of Huntley. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Grace Williams of Crapaud and Nancy Williams of Alberton. He was predeceased by a grandson Micah Eli Stevenson and by brothers Roy Williams and Russell Williams. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home, Alberton. Visiting hours Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., followed by the funeral at the E. Gerald Rooney Memorial Chapel at 4:00 p.m., Rev. Lynn McKinnon Pyke officiating. Interment in the Elmsdale United Church Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Elmsdale United Church Cemetery or the IWK Children's Hospital, Halifax, would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
