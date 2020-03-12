MACLEAN, Willis Stanley The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, of Willis Stanley MacLean, of Summerside, aged 86 years. Born in Birch Hill, he was the son of the late Stanley and Belle (Grigg) MacLean. Survived by his wife Dorothy (Monkley) MacLean; sons Bruce (Kathryn) and Stuart (Lynette) MacLean; grandchildren Alexander (Melissa), Matthew and Laken MacLean; Nick and Tyler Howe; great-grandsons Charlie Willis MacLean and Deacon Taylor; sister Hester (Charles) Milligan; twin sister Wanda Millar; brother Herman (Pat) MacLean; sister-in-law Esther MacLean; and by his large extended Monkley family. Predeceased by brothers Rev. Elmer (Glenda) MacLean and Claude MacLean; sister Virginia (Gerald) Milligan; and by a brother-in-law Eric Millar. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Saturday, then to the Lot 16 United Church, for funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the Lot 16 United Church Cemetery. Visiting hours Friday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the Heart an
